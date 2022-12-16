Lanny “Hoss” Huggins
TYLER — Services for Lanny Lynn Huggins, 79, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow the service in the Hospitality Room at the funeral home.
Lanny “Hoss” Huggins went to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ, Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born February 16, 1943 in Paris, Texas, to James Byrum and Louise McCulloch Huggins.
Lanny “Hoss” Huggins was a career East Texas radio and TV broadcaster, working at KROZ (K-Rose) 92.1 FM as the morning show host in late 70’s and 80’s. He later changed to a career in TV and retired from KTYX CBS-19, as Senior Account Executive. He graduated from Paris Junior College and East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University - Commerce.
As a 1961 graduate of Paris High School, “Hoss” accepted a music scholarship at Paris Junior College, continuing on to East Texas State to receive his bachelor’s degree in Radio/TV Communication and Psychology. He was an active student, becoming part of the stage band, dance combo, Dragon marching band, the Dixieland band and several campus organizations.
On November 9, 2013, “Hoss” was recognized for his accomplishments and was inducted into the Paris Junior College Hall of Honor. The Hall of Honor was established to honor alumni of the college for the affects they have had on the vision and mission of the institution. He was very proud to receive this special honor.
In 1967, he moved to Tyler and started his career at KZAK under the air name “Hoss” Huggins. That name stuck and he became known to everyone simply as “Hoss”. In 1978, he joined KROZ in Tyler as Program Director and morning show host. He was active with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, March of Dimes, Children’s Miracle Network, Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars, United Way, Child Advocacy Center, Robert E. Lee Band Boosters, and many other charitable organizations throughout his long career in broadcasting.
On November 6, 2011, “Hoss” was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, joining other notables such as Wolfman Jack, Willie Nelson, Walter Cronkite and others. He has been heard on the airwaves in the Tyler and Paris area since the late 50’s, where he started out as a teenager hosting an afternoon teen show on KFTV in Paris.
“Hoss” played live music in The Huggins’ Brothers band with his two brothers, Gary and Mickey, from the time he was big enough to hold a guitar. Playing live shows continued to be his passion throughout his life. He had several bands over the years, including The Cartwrights, Hoss Huggins and Sons, with his last band being Hoss Huggins and Ponderosa.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Byrum “Pete” Huggins, and mother, Louise McCulloch Huggins. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Gail; son, Bret Huggins and wife Sondra; son, Blake Huggins and wife Lynn; four beautiful grandchildren, Hailey, Lindsey, Sydney and Cade; and two brothers, Gary Huggins and Mickey Huggins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Howeth, and Mike Post.
Pallbearers will be Larry Bearden, John Gaston, J.B. Smith, Jim Holley, Joe Elliot and Tony Booth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.