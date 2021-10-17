Lani Ann George
MURCHISON — Funeral services for Lani George, 61, of Murchison, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church in Tyler with Father David Bozeman officiating. Interment will follow at St. John of Damascus Orthodox Cemetery under the direction of Hannigan Smith Funeral Home.
Mrs. George passed away October 14, 2021 in Athens.
Lani Ann (Hustace) George was born October 29, 1959 in Heidelberg, Germany, the daughter of Cedric Hustace and Carol (Jameton) Hustace. She graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1978 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she played on the varsity field hockey team and placed first in the National French Contest. Lani attended Washington University where she was a setter for the varsity volleyball team and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She later attended the University of Evansville where she double majored in French and Biology, won the Gambert’s Award, was the founder and team captain of the women’s soccer team and received a Master’s in English Literature in 1982. Lani performed meritorious service as a staff member from 1985 until 1987 of the Wake Forest Law Review at Wake Forest University School of Law. She also received her Doctorate of Jurisprudence in 1987 from the esteemed WFU School of Law. Throughout her time in education, she became fluent in French and German and was a recipient of the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Lani was a proud veteran of the United States Navy where she served from 1987 until 1995, earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander. During her time of service, she earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Navy Expert Pistol Medal and the Meritorious Unit Commendation Navy Achievement Medal. After her military service, she spent a career working as an accountant for various firms in Texas. She and her husband were devoted and faithful members of St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church in Tyler. Lani was a talented artist, a lifelong equestrian enthusiast, musician, master gardener, dress designer, writer, poet and accomplished in both fiber arts and handmade soaps. She also enjoyed beekeeping, raising orchids and participating in dog sports.
Survivors include husband, Phillip George of Murchison; parents, Cedric and Carol Hustace of Evansville, Indiana; daughters, Carol George of Austin, Renee Tyler and husband Jace of College Station; and siblings, Joan Walker and husband Randy of Jacksonville, Florida and Curtis Hustace and wife Deborah of Evansville, Indiana.
