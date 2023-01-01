Lanette Hawkins
TYLER — Services for Lanette Hawkins, 95, of Wimberly, Texas, will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 1:30PM at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-30-1:30.
Burial will follow at Center Cemetery north of Tyler, Texas in what is known as the old community of Owentown under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lanette passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Symphony Memory Care, Wimberly, Texas. She had a long battle with dementia.
She was born Lanette Sharp on December 9th, 1927. She Married Billy Joe Hawkins in 1952 who preceded her in death in 2000. They had two sons, Joe Mark and Keith Gaiser. Mark and wife Cathy have two children, Brad and Nikki. Brad has a daughter, Ashley and son JC, and is married to Marcy. Nikki and husband Waylon Williams have two daughters, Abby and Kala. Keith and wife Terri have three children, Kevin, Shelby and Tanner. Kevin and wife Chelsea have one son Calvin. Tanner’s wife is Jillian.
Lanette is the daughter of Mary and Oscar Sharp along with her 7 other siblings - Virgie Brown, Tamza DeCharles, Billy Wayne Sharp, and is preceded in death by Jerry Sharp, Richard Sharp, Melba Pearson, and Imogene Carter.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hawkins, Keith Hawkins, Brad Hawkins, Kevin Hawkins, Tanner Hawkins and Waylon Williams.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Burial will follow at Center Cemetery north of Tyler, Texas in what is known as the old community of Owentown under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lanette passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Symphony Memory Care, Wimberly, Texas. She had a long battle with dementia.
She was born Lanette Sharp on December 9th, 1927. She Married Billy Joe Hawkins in 1952 who preceded her in death in 2000. They had two sons, Joe Mark and Keith Gaiser. Mark and wife Cathy have two children, Brad and Nikki. Brad has a daughter, Ashley and son JC, and is married to Marcy. Nikki and husband Waylon Williams have two daughters, Abby and Kala. Keith and wife Terri have three children, Kevin, Shelby and Tanner. Kevin and wife Chelsea have one son Calvin. Tanner’s wife is Jillian.
Lanette is the daughter of Mary and Oscar Sharp along with her 7 other siblings - Virgie Brown, Tamza DeCharles, Billy Wayne Sharp, and is preceded in death by Jerry Sharp, Richard Sharp, Melba Pearson, and Imogene Carter.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hawkins, Keith Hawkins, Brad Hawkins, Kevin Hawkins, Tanner Hawkins and Waylon Williams.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.