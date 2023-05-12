La’Netia Darnetta Taylor
FT. WORTH — A Commemorative Celebration remembering the life of La’Netia Darnetta Taylor has been planned on Friday, May 12, 2023, 1:00 pm at New Life Community Church with Rev. Reginald Jones officiating and Dr. V. M. Robertson eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
A beloved rose was born in the City of Tyler, Texas. On July 14, 1974, the proud parents, French Larry Taylor and Ora Christian Taylor welcomed their daughter, La’Netia Darnetta Taylor to join her brother, French Larry Taylor. La’Netia attended Orr Elementary School, Boulter Middle School and was a 1992 honors graduate of John Tyler High School. She received many honors including the Hugh O’ Brien John Philip Sousa Band Award along with many other awards as a proud John Tyler High School Lion. La’Netia is a 1997 graduate of Texas Christian University (TCU), Fort Worth, Texas, where she majored in Radio-Television-Film and minored in English. She was a proud member of Horned Frog Marching Band.
La’Netia’s passion for Christ led her to glorifying God at The Church in City View in Fort Worth, Texas and Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas.
La’Netia worked in the Radio-Television-Film Industry for more than twenty years. Her professional work included working for KVNE/KGLY (Tyler, TX), KTCU Radio (Ft. Worth, TX), KLTY Radio (Dallas, TX), Radio Disney/ABC Network, Shine Magazine, Walt Disney Company (Radio Disney), and was a producer, published writer and teacher. La’Netia was currently working as a simulated patient for the medical schools for Texas Christian University and the University of Minnesota.
From her early years, La’Netia’s passion for Christ led her to want to glorify God through serving others. Through organizations such as Jack & Jill of America, Inc.; Top Teens of America, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Mentoring Group Leader and Founder of “Redeeming Tamar” and “Created to Create” Ministries, she unselfishly shared her expertise and talent.
To Cherish her precious memories, La’Netia Darnetta Taylor is survived by her mother, Ora Jane Taylor, Tyler, Texas; brother, French L. Taylor, II, Dallas, Texas; uncle, George Christian, Jr., Oakland ,California; beloved cousins, Hertha Echols, Harnell Williams (Lester), Orethann Price, John H. Echols, Dallas, Texas; Three aunts, Evelyn Bradley Chambers, Judy Stephenson, Dallas, Texas; Shirley Sells, Longview, Texas; another aunt Evon Washington, Tatum, Texas; numerous cousins, extended family, other relatives and friends.