Landie Cortez Steel
ARP — Graveside services for Landie Cortez Steel, 43, of Arp, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Williams Cemetery in Chapel Hill with Pastor Ron Thompson officiating under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Landie passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at UT Health Tyler.
Landie was born July 27, 1978 in Richmond, TX to Melvin Cortez and Rose Mary Peters Steel.
Landie was a wonderful skater, good baseball player, and bowled with passion. The weekend he bowled in the USBC Texas State Competition. He was the first to win money. Landie loved to fish and play hide and seek with the game warden at state parks.
Landie was preceded in death by his sister Kandi Adams; grandparents Melvin Steel Sr, Bertie Steel and Melvin Peters Sr.
Landie is survived by his parents Junior and Rose Mary Steel; brother in law Heath Adams; nephew James Adams; nieces Katherine and Frances Adams.
Pallbearers will be Chris Breckle, Blake Peters, Heath Adams, James Adams, and Michael Daniels.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.