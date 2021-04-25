Lance Kennemer
WINONA — A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 27th to honor the life of Gary “Lance” Kennemer, 61, of Winona, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, with Bro. Mike Ford and Bro. Bill Vickery officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Lance left this world and entered heaven to meet his Lord and Savior on April 22, 2021. Lance was born December 17, 1959 in Big Spring, TX to Edwin Max and Barbara Jean Kennemer. Lance made the decision to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young boy at Calvary Baptist Church in Tyler. Lance graduated from John Tyler High School in 1978 and married his wife, Sissy of 42 years, in April 1979, at the age of 19. Lance began his career at the young age of 17, as an independent milk hauler and later went to work for Brookshire’s Manufacturing Company. Lance poured his heart and soul into the milk and dairy industry for many years. During this time, he enjoyed spending time at the deer lease and hunting with his family in Big Spring. Lance is preceded in death by his dad Edwin Max Kennemer.
He is survived by his wife, Sissy, his sons, Bret & wife Kassye of Tyler, Dillon & wife Amber of Jacksonville, his mother, Barbara Kennemer of Tyler, brothers, Tim Kennemer, Neil Kennemer & wife Susie, sister, Becky Huffman & husband David, all of Tyler. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Although Lance struggled the last several years of his life, his family hopes he will always be remembered by his smile, his sense of humor, and his need to “one up” someone with a prank. Sometimes God breaks our chains in ways that we do not understand. But He is still God, and he is still good. Lance, you are finally free, so go rest high.
Carol Pauline Douglas Isham