Lajuanda Jean Lacy
TYLER — Funeral services for Lajuanda Jean Lacy of Tyler are scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:00 am at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Nauls, eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the directions of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
LaJuanda Jean Taylor Lacy was proudly welcomed into the world on August 4, 1945 in Rural, Ben Wheeler, Texas, by parents Hosie Lee Taylor and Gladys Ford. Early on in her life her mother married Tate Menefee who became a loving Stepfather to LaJuanda.
LaJuanda received both her primary and secondary education in Tyler, Texas. She graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School with honors in 1963. LaJuanda attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science in 1967 and a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1970. She passed the Texas Bar Exam in 1970, and became a practicing attorney. LaJuanda worked for Legal Aid in Dallas, Texas for several years before setting up her private practice. She served Tyler, Texas/Smith County for a total of 53 years.. LaJuanda was also a Professor at Jarvis Christian University where she taught Criminal Justice for several years.
LaJuanda joined the True Vine Baptist Church family at an early age. She taught Sunday School; served as an Usher; and sang in the Westbrook Singers Choir.
LaJuanda is preceded in death by her Mother Gladys Ford Menefee, her Father Hossie Lee Taylor, her Stepfather, Tate Menefee, and sister Roselyn Menefee.
LaJuanda leaves to cherish her memory a son, Isaac E. Lacy II; brother, Alvin Ray Menefee; grandsons, KaDarrion Lacy, Isaac Lacy, III, Iven Lacy; granddaughters, Alexis Seales, Diamond Baulkmon; Four great-grandchildren and a host of loving cousins and extended family.
Public viewing on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 1:00-6:00 pm with extended family hour 6:00-8:00.