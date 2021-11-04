LaDonna Lynn Rose
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for LaDonna Lynn Rose (Culpepper), 59, of Whitehouse will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 on her birthday, at 10:00 AM at Walnut Grove Cemetery near Whitehouse, under the direcxtion of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. She was born on November 5, 1961 in Tyler. LaDonna was preceded in death by her father, Jerry L. Culpepper. She is survived by her mother, Dovie Culpepper; husband, Howard Rose of Whitehouse; sons, Howard Christopher Rose and Jerry Jeffrey Rose of Whitehouse; grandson, Howard Aiden Rose, 6, of Whitehouse and her sister, Karen Ann Culpepper, also of Whitehouse. LaDonna was a member of Flint Baptist Church in Flint, Texas. Her Uncle, Bobby Culpepper married her and her husband, Howard and her Uncle, Jimmy Culpepper will be officiating the graveside service.
“Till we meet again”, your loving husband. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.