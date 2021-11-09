LaDonna Johns
TYLER — LaDonna Johns
October 10, 1936 - November 6, 2021
LaDonna Sue Johns, 85, passed away on November 6, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, LaDonna was a long-time resident of Van, Texas. She worked as a nurse’s aide for Van Care Inn and retired from Van I.S.D. as a cafeteria worker. She was an active member and servant of Pruitt Baptist Church in Van, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam Orkie and Ruby Jo Orkie, and Roy and Louise Burton; husband, Jimmy Johns; son-in-law, Jay Gilmore; and daughter, Vickie Johns. LaDonna is survived by her family: brother, Bobby McNeese and his wife Anita of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughters, Debbie Burgess, and her husband Dale of Cullman Alabama and Cynthia Gilmore of Jacksonville, Texas; and son, Kevin Johns and his wife Laura of Longview, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeff Burgess and wife Kim, Jamie Burgess and wife Lydia, Jessica Stricklin and husband Jason, Amy Johns, and Cheyenne Gilmore. LaDonna is survived by her two great-grandsons, Jacob and Jackson Stricklin, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be performed at Pruitt Baptist Church on Wednesday November 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at New Harmony Cemetery in Ben Wheeler, Texas, will immediately follow. Visitation will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.