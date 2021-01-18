LaBreya Dejuan Johnson- Mack
TYLER — Graveside services for LaBreya Dejuan Johnson- Mack, 47, of Tyler will be Tuesday, 12:00pm, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor M. L. Jackson, Sr., officiating under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Mack transitioned January 11, 2021 in Tyler.
LaBreya was born December 19, 1973 in Smith County, and was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, and Tyler Junior College. She worked as a nurse over fifteen years.
Preceding her in death were: her twin sister, LaGaya Johnson- Smith; maternal and paternal grandparents; one aunt; and two uncles.
Survivors include: husband, Kirk Mack, Tyler; mother, Doris Johnson, Plano; son, Jabrell Johnson, Tyler; daughter Kirstyn Mack, Tyler; grandsons, Jackson, Elijah, and Cristian; and her devoted sisters and brothers.
