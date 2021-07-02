La Keythia Renee Bell
DALLAS — Funeral services for Ms. La Keythia Bell, 63 of Dallas, will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, 1 pm at Antioch Baptist Church in Chandler with Rev. Isaac McKenzie, eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Larue under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Ms. Bell was born on September 17, 1957 in Athens, Texas and transitioned on June 20, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Milford High School and received her Bachelor of Science from the Dallas Baptist University. She was a long time resident of Dallas County, member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Union Station and New El Bethel Baptist Church. She served on the usher board and member of the sunday school. She retired from Dallas Independent School District. Ms. Bell was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Regus Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Avicka Stokes of Dallas, brothers; Renaldo Bell (LerLetha) of Larue and Reginald Bell (Anitra) of Cedar Hill, sisters; Regina D. Bell of Desoto and Shirley A. Walker of Frankston. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
