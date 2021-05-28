Mr. Sanders was born on July 12, 1949 and transitioned on May 17, 2021 in Tyler.
L. J. “Rotata” Sanders
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. L. J. Sanders, 71, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the D.C. Brown Heritage Building with Bishop Dr. David R. Houston serving as eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. (FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED) Interment will follow in New Canaan Cemetery in the Blackjack Community, Whitehouse Tx. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
