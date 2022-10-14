L. Giles Rusk
TYLER — L. Giles Rusk, 89, cherished member of the Tyler, Texas community, passed away peacefully September 15, 2022 with his wife Mitzi at his side.
Giles was born in Wingate, Texas on New Year’s Eve in 1932 to L. Giles Rusk, Sr. and Louise Jenkins Rusk. Giles’ father was on a teaching assignment for one year in West Texas. The family returned to Nacogdoches County when Giles was four months old, as they were natives of the community. They were direct descendants of David Rusk, brother of Thomas J. Rusk, the first U.S. Senator for Texas. Giles had a lifelong passion for Texas history and was quick to tell the true stories behind Texas lore.
Giles graduated from Redland High School. In 1953 he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Russell. He attended classes at Stephen F. Austin College, was employed as an announcer at the Lufkin radio station and then served in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in San Antonio and it was there that they were blessed with twin sons, Blake and Byron.
After Giles was discharged from military service, they moved to Houston. Giles resumed his pursuit of a college education with Ruth’s assistance and encouragement. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Houston and received his Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law in 1966. Giles and his family also focused on their spiritual journey and became members of The Unity Church of Houston. The teachings inspired him to serve the Unity spiritual community throughout his life.
In 1972, Giles and John Werner established their law practice located at the corner of Main Street and Rusk Avenue in downtown Houston. Ray Hensarling became a partner at the firm in March 1977. These forward-looking partners eventually built their own building, relocating in 1980 to 3636 San Jacinto Street, and prospered there with several associates and assistants at Werner & Rusk. Giles was passionate about the law, practiced civil and personal injury litigation and sought to be skilled in his profession.
In the late 1980’s Giles left the Houston practice, and he and Ruth moved to their Westwind Longhorn Ranch in Appleby, Texas establishing a busy law practice in Nacogdoches; They also stayed active in several community activities. Ruth died in 1992 after 39 years of marriage, and Giles relied on his Unity faith to get through those difficult times.
In 1994, Giles met and married the second love of his life, Michelle “Mitzi” Morgan. He happily embraced and participated in raising the two new additions to the family, Von and S.E.
In 2012, Giles formally retired, and they moved to Tyler, Texas where more grandchildren were born. During their more than 27 years together, Giles and Mitzi worked side-by-side on many projects.
Giles is known as an accomplished public speaker. He also had a lifelong love of literature and the arts and an appreciation for travel. Whether flying a plane or choosing his next adventure, Giles moved through life with contagious curiosity.
Giles was always an excellent listener and gentleman. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity and respect and the gift of perfectly timed wit, sure to charm anyone he encountered. His life was rooted in the principles and practice of Unity Church: A positive approach to life, seeking to accept the good in all people and events.
Giles was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth R. Rusk; infant brother, John Gordon Rusk, and sisters, Patsy Verea Rusk and Dana Rusk Jumper. He leaves behind his wife Michelle “Mitzi;” sons, Blake Rusk and Byron Rusk; children, S.E. Morgan and wife Ashley, daughter, Von Criswell and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Harrison and wife Candace Rusk, and Ford Rusk; Carlotta Criswell, Valentina Criswell, Adalae Morgan, Augustus Morgan; and great grandchildren, Alexis Rusk and Sheldon Rusk and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.
Family and friends of L. Giles Rusk are gathering to celebrate his life at Tyler Unity Center of Practical Christianity Saturday October 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Giles preferred memorial tributes be made to Tyler Unity Center, 14024 State Highway 155, Tyler, Texas 75703 or Unity School of Christianity, 1901 Blue Parkway, Unity Village, Missouri 64065.