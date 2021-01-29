Kristina D Johnson
DALLAS — Kitrina D. Johnson daughter of Ferrell Johnson and Tiffany Sinclair, 25 years old was killed on 16th of January in Dallas Texas where she resides. She leaves to mourn her death her father Ferrell DeRoyze Johnson, mother Tiffany Sinclair of Jacksonville, siblings; Gage Sinclair of Tyler, Nigel Sinclair of Maryland, Anthony Sinclair of Washington DC, Caroline Sinclair of Bethesda Maryland, Mishobi Johnson of Tyler,TX and Megan Nargane of Florida. Her grandparents Kenneth and Kitrina ward-Johnson Garland Texas, great grandparents Ruth Garrett- Ward and Jewline and FB Johnson both of Tyler.Private Family Memorial Services: 11am, Sat., 2/6/2021, Christ Community Church, 701 Centennial Blvd., Richardson, Texas 75081.(Services will be live streamed). Black and Clark Funeral Home-2517 E. Illinois Ave.-Dallas, TX 75216, (214) 376-8297
