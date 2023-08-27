Kristi Hightower Dudley Molck
ROCKWALL — Kristi Jeanine Hightower Dudley Molck, 49 of Rockwall passed away unexpectedly from bacterial pneumonia on August 8, 2023, at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Her services were held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Tate Farms Chapel in Rockwall. Her family was deeply saddened by her sudden death.
Kristi was born on January 14, 1974, in Longview, Texas. She was proud to grow up in the Piney Woods of East Texas where she graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. After high school, Kristi spent many years as a nail technician and was dearly respected by her clients. She later decided to study Dental Hygiene at Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, Texas. Ever since earning her degree in Dental Hygiene Kristi has passionately pursued excellence in her career as a Dental Hygienist. She was a fun, spirited soul whose life revolved around her children, Drew and Ashlee. She deeply admired sunsets, the lake and beach. She loved nicknames and often referred to those she adored as shugits or nuggets. Kristi was often dancing, being silly, trying to embarrass her kids, make others laugh or playing with her precious dogs-Jagger and Colt. Kristi’s daddy was her favorite person, next to her children and dogs.
Kristi was preceded in death by her grandparents William Duane Dudley and Dorothy Hendrix-Dudley, her maternal grandparents, and her aunt Ann Dudley.
Left to cherish her memory are her kids, Drew Molck and Ashlee Molck of Rockwall, Texas; her daddy JD Dudley and stepmother Linda Kay Dudley of Kilgore, Texas; her mother Karen Carter of Crockett, Texas; her brother Billy Kenyon of San Antonio, Texas; her sister Jenni Dudley-Taylor and husband Brett Taylor of Frisco, Texas.
Kristi was a beautiful person inside and out. She cared so deeply for the people around her. She was so kind and passionate. She made an impact on many lives. Kristi will always be remembered for these things and so much more. She will be deeply missed