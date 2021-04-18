Kirt Allen Kibbee
TYLER — Kirt Allen Kibbee, age, 63, of Tyler, was called home to his heavenly father on December 15, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1957 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Jack Kibbee and Betty Robinson. They preceded him in death. Kirt and his Mother Betty shared a special bond in that they shared the same Birthday. Kirt graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler. He earned his Bachelor of Computer Science degree at the University of Texas at Tyler, where he worked in their computer department after graduating. Later he started his own business doing contract computer work.
Kirt lived and worked in Tyler most of his life. He had a love of cooking, gardening, music, movies, traveling and golf. He had a great sense of humor and a kindness for others, always quick to strike up a conversation wherever he went. He also had a love of animals and in particular, his cherished King Charles spaniel of many years, Toby.
Kirt is survived by his sister, Tracy Williams of Ft. Worth and husband, Lewis. Also, sister, LeeAnn Tatum of Dallas, husband, John and their children, Jack, Katie and James.
Donations may be made to the SPCA of East Texas, 3405 N.E. Loop 323.
