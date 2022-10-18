Kimberly Marie Wade
TYLER — Kimberly Marie Wade was a beautiful, radiant soul loved by many. She entered heaven on September 25, 2022, at the age of 44. She is survived by her two children, Jordan Ott, age 23, and Beckett Lumley, age 13. Her mother and father are Lynn Vincent and Bob Wade. She was also a sister and an aunt. Kim was known to her friends as caring and loyal. She served children as an adaptive PE teacher, volleyball coach and coordinator for Special Olympics. Most recently, she served the students at Boshears in Tyler ISD. Kim graduated from Angelo State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree. She was a devout member of her church and a servant to the Lord. She had many gifts, which included creativity, artistic ability and writing. She was also a cofounder to the Shine nonprofit organization, which helps single moms who are in need. Her lifelong goal was to get property and dedicate it to serving, helping and healing others. Shine was just the start! Kim was a courageous survivor of Lyme’s disease. Her soul was bright, smile infectious and her love was spread to everyone. Her most treasured activity was being a mother and spending time with her kids. She was always trying to help others in need. She loved the earth and the creations within it - such as people and animals. She lived by the motto that it is “more of a blessing to give than receive”. This is why her nickname was “Little Miss Sunshine” and why she shined so bright.