Kim Trang Thi Le
TYLER — On Friday, April 23rd, 2021, Kim Trang Thi Le, a caring and loving friend to all, was called home at the age of 38.
Kim was born April, 21st, 1983 in Tyler, Tx. She graduated from Lindale High School in 2001 and had a very successful career managing in the service industry.
Kim Trang was a thoughtful, loyal friend to everyone. She loved to two step the night away in her many cowboy boots.
Kim is survived by her father Dung Le, her mother Tammy Le, her brothers Anthony Le and Andrew Le, her Grandmother Mai Clay, her aunt Betty Tapia-Marek, her uncles Tom Clay and David Clay, her cousins Clay Tapia, Nicholas Tapia, Christopher Tapia, Charleigh Tapia, Lexa Clay, Kaylea Clay, Sadie Clay, and her Nephews Hayden Gilbert, Jax Brown and Kobe Zeke Le. Followed by many 2nd cousins and family.
“In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.” — Albert Schweitzer
Let us not be saddened by the departure of a generous spirit but celebrate in the remembrance of her life.
