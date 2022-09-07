Kim Avery Smith
TYLER — Services for Kim Avery Smith, 66, of Tyler will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10 A.M. at Lloyd James Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family welcomes visitors Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at Lloyd James. Kim passed away surrounded by family and friends Friday evening, September 2, following a brief valiant battle with cancer. Kim was born March 25, 1956 in Dallas, Texas to Eleanor and Averyt Smith.
 
 

