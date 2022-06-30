Kevin Stanley
TROUP — Kevin Glen Stanley (K-Paw), of Troup Texas, passed peacefully from this life on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife Sunnye and their children.
He was born January 22, 1963, in Tyler, Texas to Glen and Thelma Mitchell Stanley. At the age of 10, Kevin and his family relocated to Troup where he met lifelong friends and married the love of his life, Sunnye. Kevin started his working career as an assistant coach at Troup High School coaching numerous sports at the junior high and high school level before eventually being named the head football coach of the Troup Tigers. During Kevin’s years at Troup, he impacted the lives of countless kids and forged friendships with other coaches that lasted through his final moments.
As his family continued to grow, Kevin decided to retire from coaching to work with his father-in-law, Carl McEver, in his machine shop business. This allowed Kevin to pursue his true passion, raising his kids and coaching them in their various athletics.
Kevin poured into the lives of hundreds of kids throughout his thirteen years coaching select softball and baseball teams. His firm foundation in his Savior Jesus Christ, allowed him to provide stability and guidance to the lives of his players and their families. He had a unique ability to unite players from all walks of life and develop them into a team who exemplified Christlike behavior on the field. Kevin was devoted to forming life-changing relationships with his players and his leadership ability yielded remarkable success on the field.
During his children’s high school years, Kevin continued his passion by volunteering as a coach for seven years at Grace Community High School in football, softball, and baseball. Not only did his time at Grace Community form a close bond with his children, but it also enabled him to have an impactful relationship with their friends, who loved him dearly.
In July of 2021, Kevin was diagnosed with COVID and fought for eleven months to regain his health. Once again, Kevin used this opportunity to pour into the lives of everyone who came into contact with him at each hospital despite his circumstances. He displayed the same grit he instilled in his players during this fight, and he did not allow his diagnosis to discourage him. Kevin’s faith never wavered, and his determination remained strong throughout his entire journey. On June 26, his battle came to an end in San Antonio, Texas, holding the hand of his beloved wife and surrounded by his children. Kevin did indeed, ‘fight the good fight, and he finished the race [but most importantly] he kept the faith.”
Kevin is preceded in death by his father Glen Stanley. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sunnye McEver Stanley, his son Tayler and wife Madison, his daughter Kylee and husband Ty, his grand-daughters Juliana and Mia Stanley, his mother Thelma Stanley, his brother Fred Stanley and wife Janet, his sister Kayla Bailey and husband Stanley, his nephews Bryce and Brett Bailey, his nephews and spouses Steven and Sara Stanley, Hayden and Laura Stanley, and his great-niece Elva Stanley. Kevin will be deeply missed by all, and we rest confidently knowing he is in the arms of Jesus.
There will be a visitation at First Baptist Church of Troup on Friday, July 1, at 12:30-2:00 p.m.
Following the visitation, there will be a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m.