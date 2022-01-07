Kevin Michael Ewalt
ROGERS — Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend: Kevin Michael Ewalt, 67, of Rogers, Arkansas but formerly a 23-year resident of Tyler, TX passed away peacefully at UAMS Hospital in Little Rock on Sunday January 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband for over 32 years of Beverly Hill, whom survives him.
Born on September 9, 1954 in Winchester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Burton and the late Mary Jean (Conley) Ewalt, he graduated from Nashua High School class of 1972. Kevin was in the Spartan Drum and Bugle Corp of Nashua, NH and studied Music at Keene State College and continued his business education at University of Phoenix and Collin County Community College.
He was a professional drummer working with various bands on the East Coast, West Coast, Puerto Rico, and Tyler, TX. In his mid-thirties he began working in the healthcare industry including Saint John’s Hospital and Health Center (Santa Monica, CA), UCLA, and East Texas Medical Center Cancer Institute (Tyler, TX). Kevin most recently served as the Founder and President of RADMAX, which he started in 2004 and was acquired by Radiation Business Solutions in September of 2020. He continued to play in local bands throughout his life.
Kevin lived a very active and fulfilling life and he especially loved helping others, he never met a stranger. He was active in the bike community, cancer charities, music, art and design, and every sport from soccer, basketball, baseball and band with his sons.
He was the “baddest” drummer, (Mr. Timekeeper) and much loved by all his band mates. He also was a coffee connoisseur and loved traveling and being outdoors at parks riding his bike and recently tracing genealogy. Kevin made many medical and business friends over the thirty years he was in the Radiation Oncology healthcare business. He was alway tenacious and he sought perfection in everything he touched.
Besides his wife, Kevin is survived by his son Sean K. Ewalt and his wife Taylor Baker of Plano, TX, Gregory K. Ewalt and his wife Sophie Newby of Farmington, AR, Brian K. Ewalt and his partner Ashley Lawson of Jacksonville, FL, and step-son Jack Darwin and his wife Hana Ihaya of Reseda, CA; and one grandson Luca; three sisters Karen Sutton of Litchfield, NH, Susan Lavoie of Nashua, NH, and Carolyn and her husband Leslie L’Ecuyer of Nashua, NH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Ewalt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 1591 SOUTH 48th Street, Springdale, AR 72762. (At the family’s request, the wearing of masks will be required at the funeral home.) E-condolences/directions at www.heritageofnwa.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the American Stroke Association at www.heart.org, the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, and Save the Music Foundation at www.savethemusic.org.