Kenneth Wayne Hughes
TYLER — Kenneth Wayne Hughes, age 64, from Tyler, TX went to be with our Lord and Savior on November 2, 2021 in Venice, LA doing what he loved to do, fishing with loved ones. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was born in Tyler, TX. on May 9, 1957 to Billy and Ruth Hughes. Ken and Carla wed on July 16, 1977 at Grace Community Church. He joyfully served at New Covenant Church, here in Tyler.
He was a beloved husband, father, Poppi, and friend. He never met a stranger and had a huge heart. He had a booming voice and loved to laugh.
He is survived by his wife Carla Hughes of Tyler, daughter Tara Hughes of Tyler, son Tyson Hughes and wife Jamie Hughes, granddaughters; Kailyn Anderson, Emma Hughes, Addy Hughes, and Olivia Hughes, all of Whitehouse, TX.
Memorial Services will be held Sunday November 14, 2021, at New Covenant Church 4402 Watson Rd. Tyler, TX. 75701. The Memorial Service will be held at 2pm.