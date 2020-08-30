Kenneth Wade Adair
TYLER — Kenneth Adair passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1955 in Tyler, TX to Burl B. Adair and Melba Bell Adair. Kenneth attended John Tyler High School and retired from the Carrier Corporation in Tyler.
Kenneth is survived by siblings, Glenna Adair, Sue Bland & husband Jimmy, Jerry Adair & wife Glenda, and Robert Adair, as well as a niece and nephew and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 nieces. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5th at 10:00am at The Adair Home Place.
