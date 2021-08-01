Kenneth Roger Iverson
TYLER — A Celebration of Life for Kenneth Roger Iverson will be held on August 7, 2021 from 2-4 PM at the Noonday Baptist Church. Pastor Scott Gorbett will officiate.
Ken joined his heavenly father July 7, 2021, at home after a brief illness.
Kenneth was born on February 4, 1944 to Gordon and Delores (Hampson) Iverson in Estherville, IA. He attended schools in Albert Lea, MN. On February 4, 1978 he married his soul mate, Connie (Hoffmeyer) Henkins in Emmertburg, IA. Soon after, they moved their family to Texas. Ken owned and operated Iverson Construction Co. and later KIC until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Terri.
He is survived by his sons Ron Iverson, Ray Iverson, Tim Iverson, Brian Iverson, Shannon Iverson and daughter Tracie; two grandchildren Cheyenne Iverson and Rayden Iverson and two great-grandchildren. Bothers: Robert Iverson (Lake Mills, IA) and Andy Iverson (Estherville, IA). Sisters: Kathy Lack (Albert Lea, MN) and Ruth Reese (Owattona, MN) and many nieces and nephews.
Those that were close to Ken knew he had a great love of singing. Elvis Presley was his idol and he loved Marty Robbins and Freddie Fender. We know he is rejoicing and singing right alongside them in the Lord’s choir.