Kenneth Paul Muncy
TYLER — Services for Kenneth Paul Muncy, 80, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at West Erwin Church of Christ with Bill Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Muncy passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 in Tyler. He was born August 6, 1942 in Watonga, OK to George R. and Maryroena Muncy.
Kenneth was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, OK, with his bachelor’s degree and the University of Texas at Arlington with his master’s degree. He was the Director of Computer Services at Tyler Junior College.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, George R. Muncy, mother, Maryroena Muncy, infant sister, Janie Muncy, sister, Mary Ann Caldwell. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 57 years, Evelyn Muncy; daughter, Lisa Yokum and husband Dwight of Chickasha, OK; son, Michael Muncy and wife Stacy of Whitehouse; grandchildren: Joshua Yokum and wife Madison of Edmond, OK; Tonya Yokum of Chickasha, OK; Matthew Yokum of Chickasha, OK; Kayla Alford and husband Russell of Lindale; Sarah Sims of Hawkins; Jackson Muncy of Whitehouse; great-grandchildren: Bryson Alford, Raylee Alford, Avery Alford of Lindale; brother, Wayne Muncy and wife Connie of Southlake; and numerous, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Yokum, Matthew Yokum, Jackson Muncy, Russell Alford, Chris Muncy, and Shawn Muncy. Honorary pallbearer will be Bryson Alford.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at West Erwin Church of Christ, 420 West Erwin Street in Tyler.