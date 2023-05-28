Kenneth Marvin Bradford
GREENVILLE — On May18, 2023 in Greenville, Texas he was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his parents R.D. Bradford and Hudnell Dunklin Bradford and Stepmother Dollie Ivey Bradford of Tyler, Texas He is survived by his wife Merle Jean Bradford of Greenville, Texas and son Anthony Bradford of Greenville, Tx,. Daughter Shelley Murray of Shreveport, La. 5 step daughters Barbara and Bill Leavell of Pottsboro, Tx. Delorse and Roger Barthuley of Dallas,Tx, Sandra Corrigan of California, Donna and Terry Dearman of Mesquite, Tx, Angela Bagby of Mesquite, Tx. 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.