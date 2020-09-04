Kenneth Marion Luke

Mr. Luke passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Tyler. He was born August 12, 1948 in Houma, Louisiana to Jack Luke and Louise DuPont Luke.
Kenneth was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception, a veteran of the United States Army Medical Service Core where he served as a psychologist and 1st Lieutenant, Faculty Senate President, professor of Psychology in the school of Behavioral Sciences at Tyler Junior College for 32 years, Director of Counseling and Testing, and LCDC.
He received an undergraduate degree from what was then Nichols State University in Thibodeaux, a master’s degree from what was then North East Louisiana State University, and continued his education with post graduate studies at East Texas State University.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 32 years, Susan GraceAnn Luke; his son, Scott Luke and daughter-in-law Kirsten; daughter, Sherilyn Willis; daughter, Suzanne Luke; and his six adoring grandchildren, Marissa, Vivian, Jackson, Hudson (Hud Bud), Haley, and Mary Caroline. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Garner and husband David; brother, Patrick Luke and wife Rhonda; sister, Betty Luke; and sister-in-law, Claudia Cosenza.
Pallbearers will be Scott Luke, John Griffin, Christopher Kotheimer, Daniel Hendricks, and Patrick James Healy.
A Rosary was held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 and a visitation followed from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or Tyler Junior College, 1327 South Baxter Avenue, Tyler, TX 75701.