Kenneth M Burgin
BIG SANDY — Kenneth M. Burgin, 70, of Big Sandy, Texas passed away February 28th, 2022, with his family by his side near Kemah, Texas. Ken was born, January 1st, 1952, in Watervliet, Michigan to Louis and Neva Burgin. Ken lived in many places during his childhood before planting his roots in Big Sandy, Texas. Ken married Sharon Siler of Marshall, Texas, January 27th, 1972. They just celebrated their 50th Anniversary a month ago with a wonderful party thrown by their children. Many families and friends were there in attendance. They had 2 children, David and Candace. Ken was an avid traveler and was always looking forward to his next adventure. His most recent adventure was his and Sharon’s boat “The Real Thing” that they have lived on for the past two years on the gulf coast. They were about to embark on their journey sailing “The Great Loop”. He was also a man of many trades and business endeavors. The most notable business being K&D Woodwork. A family-owned custom cabinetry shop started in 1993. 29 years later, the business continues to thrive and is successfully owned and operated by their son David, which is quite a legacy to Ken. Ken is survived by his wife Sharon Burgin, son David Burgin and wife Courtney Burgin, daughter Candace Self, and two Grandchildren Audrey Self and Siler Burgin, all of Big Sandy, Texas. He is survived by his brother, Calvin “Carnell” Burgin of Paragould, Arkansas. He is also survived by a large extended family and many close friends that he loved dearly. Ken is proceeded in death by his parents Louis and Neva Burgin, brother Richard Burgin and sister Treva Williams and many other family and friends along the way. “Be more concerned with your character than with your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” -Kenneth Burgin “Don’t wait for Life to happen, make life happen.”- Kenneth Burgin