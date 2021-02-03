Kenneth Isham
ASHDOWN — Graveside services for Kenneth Isham, 66, of Ashdown, Arkansas, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Wood-Verner Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home
Mr. Isham passed away on January 31, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas.
Kenneth Isham was born June 21, 1954 in Tyler, Texas, the son of Mitchial Henly Isham and Edith Joyce (Beckham) Isham. He served in the United States Marine Corp as a young man and spent a lifetime as an entrepreneur. Kenneth owned and operated a restaurant and landscaping business, and spent time as a truck driver, welder and farmer. He enjoyed drag racing, gambling and was the life of the party. Kenneth was a compassionate man who loved people, especially his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Linda Owens and Kathryn Franklin.
Kenneth is survived by his four children, Tanya Isham of Winona, Mitchial Isham and wife Sharon of Ashdown, Arkansas, Tiffany Isham of Ashdown, Arkansas, Kenneth D. Isham and wife Nadia Walraven of Ashdown, Arkansas and thirteen grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mitchial Isham, Kenneth D. Isham, John Franklin, Dewayne Owens, Lee Isham, Anthony Gaskey and Tim Gaskey.
A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 P.M, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home Family.
