Kenneth Grant Cox
WHITEHOUSE — Kenneth Grant Cox, 74, of Whitehouse, died peacefully in his favorite napping chair in his home on March 15th, 2021.
Though he graduated high school in North Johns, Alabama, and then went on to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he was a lifelong autodidact, cruciverbalist, and library addict, which honestly is where he really got his education. He played shortstop for the Birmingham Barons baseball team where he managed a minor league record for “Most Base-Runners Annoyed” until the escalation in Vietnam saw him enlisting to serve his country, most notably by repairing radio teletype machines and decking a salty NCO.
After the Army, Kenneth resumed his career as an electrician, which remained his lifelong vocation, helping to keep the lights on for untold thousands. He retired in 2008 when the installation of an implanted defibrillator rendered working with high voltage “a questionable pastime at best.” On retiring he lived nine years in Chireno, TX, where he began his partnership with Patsy, a marmalade-colored cat and personal guru, who describes him as “a warm, soft man with plenty of lap space.”
Grandpa Ken is survived by his sons Bobby and Carl, daughter-in-law Nikki, beloved grandbabies Addy and Drea, his best friends since primary school Mr. Walter Robertson and Mr. Dewey Coleman, three cats who are quite put out by the whole thing except at meal times, and dear friends and adoptive children Danielle, Chloe, and Garrett. He also leaves behind a sock puppet named BeeBee, a snarky pair of hemostats, an encyclopedic collection of corny jokes, and an entire generation of local youths who remember him from his appearances as Santa Claus in area schools, libraries and parades, where he happily played Saint Nick gratis, with the proviso that he be allowed to share the gospel of Jesus with the children around him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lawson and Sybil, his beloved sister Janet, and the love of his life Virginia Foster-Cox, with whom he will be dancing again by now.
Having willed his body to the furtherment of medical research and education, Ken has asked that there be no somber occasions of lugubrious lachrymosity, but instead only joyous remembrance and gratitude for blessings. To that end, those wishing to honor his memory are asked simply to raise a glass (preferably of tea or buttermilk), say a prayer of thanks for precious life and good friends, and sing a few bars of the silliest song you know. “You do have to grow older; you never have to grow old.”
