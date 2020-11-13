Kenneth Fredrick Haslett
CHANDLER — Born March 7, 1927 in Altamont, IL to Berthol and Laura Belle Haslett. Ken died Nov. 9th, 2020 after a short battle with congestive heart failure. He was a career long haul truck driver. After retiring from Trane he and his wife worked at Yellowstone National Park for 24 years.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 68 years Reta, son Michael Haslett, sons in law Buck Hawkins and Nick Griffin, brother Bobbie Haslett.
He is survived by his daughter Laura Griffin, Chandler and son Gene Haslett, Chandler; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; sister Mary Jane Ray; brother Phil Haslett. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was a member of West Lake Baptist where he was known as Papaw or Mr. Ken. There will be a memorial service Saturday, November 14th at 1:00 at West Lake Baptist Church, 1439 FM 315 S., Chandler, TX. Though masks are not required the family would appreciate them.
The family would like to thank Diana, Ashley, Lauren and all the employees with Heart to Heart Hospice for their patience and help through this trying time. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 S. Broadway Ave #1140, Tyler, TX 75703 or the charity of your choice.
