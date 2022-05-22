Kenneth Everett Smith
FORT WORTH — Ken Smith passed away peacefully on December 22, 2021 with his wife Karen by his side. He was born on April 7, 1954 in Tyler Texas and at age three moved with his family to Venezuela. As a teenager he returned to the USA and attended San Marcos Military Academy, Sul Ross University and North Texas University where he majored in geology and petroleum engineering.
Ken was 5th and 4th generation oilfield on both sides of his family and oil & gas was his lifelong passion. In 1859 his GGG grandfather Edwin Drake, drilled the first oil well and Ken was proud to carry on his legacy.
When Ken met and married Karen Surratt in Dallas, they created their personal motto of One Spirit. They both lived for adventure and traveled the world together for business and pleasure. They were seldom apart and Karen often joined Ken living with him on his drilling locations, on land and offshore. Ken was loved and respected by many friends and family around the world and his passing has left a deep void personally and professionally for many people.
Ken is survived by his wife Karen Smith, his stepdaughter and her husband Polly and Bob Hamp, his granddaughters Ryan Wright and Natalie Goodman and her husband Josh Goodman and his great-grandson Ezra Goodman. He had adult children from a previous marriage, Nicole, Frank and KateLynn. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Don D. And June J. Smith.
A Memorial Service was held at Fossil Creek Community Church in Fort Worth Texas on May 14, 2022, with Dr. Sam Mings, Sr. officiating. If desired, donations can be made in memory of Kenneth E. Smith to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Ken was 5th and 4th generation oilfield on both sides of his family and oil & gas was his lifelong passion. In 1859 his GGG grandfather Edwin Drake, drilled the first oil well and Ken was proud to carry on his legacy.
When Ken met and married Karen Surratt in Dallas, they created their personal motto of One Spirit. They both lived for adventure and traveled the world together for business and pleasure. They were seldom apart and Karen often joined Ken living with him on his drilling locations, on land and offshore. Ken was loved and respected by many friends and family around the world and his passing has left a deep void personally and professionally for many people.
Ken is survived by his wife Karen Smith, his stepdaughter and her husband Polly and Bob Hamp, his granddaughters Ryan Wright and Natalie Goodman and her husband Josh Goodman and his great-grandson Ezra Goodman. He had adult children from a previous marriage, Nicole, Frank and KateLynn. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Don D. And June J. Smith.
A Memorial Service was held at Fossil Creek Community Church in Fort Worth Texas on May 14, 2022, with Dr. Sam Mings, Sr. officiating. If desired, donations can be made in memory of Kenneth E. Smith to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.