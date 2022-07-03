Kenneth Eugene Cuvelier
TYLER — Kenneth Eugene Cuvelier walked into the kingdom of heaven on July 1, 2022. Kenneth was born on March 18,1929 in Wewoka, OK. His family moved to New London, Texas when he was very young and on his 8th birthday, while sitting on the school steps waiting for his older sister, Jacqueline, he witnessed firsthand the tragic school explosion. He lost his sweet sister, Jacqueline, and many friends that horrible day.
Life was not always easy for Kenneth in his younger years but he was driven to succeed one way or another. During his high school years, Kenneth found a love for track and football and even took his track team to state where he won a gold medal. On Friday nights in New London, you could hear the football stadium chanting his nickname ‘Cuvy’ as he led them to many victories as well. He served in the U.S. Army after he graduated from high school, and in 1951 married his wife of 70 years, Wanda Jean Penry. They soon made Tyler their home where they spent many years operating an Exxon service station. Kenneth and Wanda were blessed with 3 children, Paula, Gene and David and later with grandchildren, Taylor Knight and Parker Cuvelier. Kenneth held a special place in his heart for his great-grandchildren, Roman, Claire, Kylie and Caroline.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elise and Kenneth Cuvelier, sister Jacqueline, and grandson, Taylor Knight.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Paula Williams and husband, Mike; two sons, Gene Cuvelier and David Cuvelier; grandson, Parker Cuvelier and wife, Susann Cuvelie; and great-grandchildren, Roman, Claire, Kylie, and Caroline.
In his later years, following a stroke, Kenneth found a peace that only Jesus can give, as the Lord tendered his heart in so many ways. He became a strong believer in the power of prayer and became full of love in his final months. He would tell everyone about how good the Lord has been to him. We look forward to seeing our sweet Kenneth again one day.
He requested a private family service at his favorite and special place. His farm.