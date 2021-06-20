Kenneth Edward Sanders
TYLER — Sanders, Kenneth Edward, of Tyler, TX passed away on June 3, 2021, after battling Covid-19. Born in Los Angeles, CA on July 30, 1932, he attended Fernley HS and at the age of 17 enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served as an Aviation Electronics Operator until 1964. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked for several years for Western Electric. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Ethel (Smith), his sisters, Norma and Jean, his spouse, Florence (Robbins), as well as his two daughters, Lori Anne and Marla Rae. He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Celeste), of Vancouver, WA, and Patrick (Anne), of Lake Forest, CA, five grandchildren, Jenna, Matthew, Bethany, Keith, and Ryan, as well as 8 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, TX. Committal Service will be on July 20, 2021 at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.