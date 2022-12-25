Kenneth Dale Liles
TYLER — Kenneth Dale Liles, 90, of Tyler, passed away peacefully on December 21 after a short illness. He was predeceased in death by his son, Frank, his parents, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Billie; son, Curt and wife, Joy; daughters, Susan Branscum and husband, Travis; Ann; Betsy McDaniel and husband, Ray; daughter-in-law, Kim; sister, Shirley Rose Thompson; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Burks-Walker-Tippit on Wednesday, Dec 28. Visitation will be held at 1:00, followed by services at 2:00. Burial with military honors will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler at 3:00.
Kenneth proudly served in the US Army 22 years, receiving awards and decorations for his exemplary service in Korea, Viet-Nam and the Cold War. He was a proud Sky Soldier, serving two tours with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. After retiring from the Army, he worked in the oil field, provided bank security services and was a school bus driver for Tyler ISD.
