Kenneth D Joseph
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Kenneth Doyle Joseph of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville.
Kenneth passed away on February 1, 2022. He was born in Liberty Hill, Texas on November 26, 1937 to Doyle and Louise Joseph. He enjoyed working, hunting, and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son’s, Russell and Steven Joseph.
Left to cherish Kenneth’s memory are his wife, Vida Joseph of Jacksonville; son, David Joseph of Mixon; daughter-in-law, Terry Joseph Lange and husband Stephen of Flint; sister-in-law Jan Carpenter and husband Owen of Austin, and Gloria Bielfeldt of Tyler; 4 grandchildren; Stephanie McCarty, Rachel Joseph Morris, Kyle Joseph, and Randy Joseph; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family, Joe Spivey and wife Carol of Austin, Jimmy Spivey and wife Pam of Lampases, Gary Spivey of Liberty Hill, Irene Gardner of Liberty Hill, and Linda Spivey of Liberty Hill.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Going, Daniel Vrabel, Johnny Chitwood, Darrell Jordan, Kyle Joseph, Randy Joseph, Micheal Batton, Tim Herrick, Adam Bielfeldt, and Jeff Hugghins.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.