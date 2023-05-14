Ken Ellison Kuykendall, M.D.
PALESTINE, TX — Ken Ellison Kuykendall was born July 2, 1937, in Happy, TX, to Conway Ellison Kuykendall and Johannah Dorothy Miller Kuykendall. He passed away May 6, 2023, at 85, at his home in Palestine, TX. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at First Methodist Church Palestine, under the direction of Bailey & Foster Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kuykendall family plot at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon, TX, at a later date.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Ray McGee Kuykendall of Palestine, daughters Kathryn (Kathy) Jo Kuykendall Brake and husband Paul of San Antonio TX and Julie Lee Kuykendall Boozer and husband Curtis of Arlington TX, and siblings Kay Annette Kuykendall Rosenmarkle of Chapel Hill NC and Chris Conway Kuykendall of Austin TX. He is also survived by grandchildren Danielle Grace Boozer Rosema and husband David, Michael Phillip Boozer, Kathryn (Katie) Lynn Boozer, Kenton Harris Brake, and Amanda Ruth Brake, as well as great-grandchildren Natalie Jane, Calvin Jay, and Ryan David Rosema, in addition to many other beloved extended family members.
Ken regularly supported Pleasant Hills Children’s Home https:/www.pleasanthillschildrenshome.org and would be honored by a donation to that organization or similar one which serves children.
