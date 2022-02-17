Kelly Hoffmann Jackman
COCOA BEACH — After an extraordinary journey through life, Kelly now rests with our Lord. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Raymond G. Hoffmann and Elaine Katherine Hotstream, and grew up in a wonderful neighborhood on Patton St. She walked across the street to attend St. Francis of Assisi school, receiving her sacraments and later playing the organ at Mass in the church. She volunteered at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans for years.
She attended Mercy High School, actively participating in the newspaper, yearbook, and math competitions, where she met her husband Danny. She graduated from the LSU Allied Health School with a degree in physical therapy. She returned to Children’s Hospital where she began her career as a pediatric physical therapist, later working at Dallas Easter Seals and Mother Frances Hospital and providing home health in Tyler, Texas.
Kelly and Danny had their first date in September 1976 at the beginning of their senior year in high school. After a courtship of five years, they married a St. Francis of Assisi in May 1981. They were blessed with three amazing children - John Daniel Jackman III, Jennifer Marie Jackman, and Christopher Patrick Jackman. After Danny’s medical training at Tulane, UT Southwestern in Dallas, and Duke, Kelly and Danny moved to Tyler where they enjoyed family life for 24 years in their spiritual home.
Kelly focused her boundless energy and her remarkable people skills towards the service of the community. She volunteered extensively at St. Gregory and Bishop T.K. Gorman, was a founding member of the Academic and Fine Arts Committee, and especially enjoyed her role as Girl Scout troop leader. She loved her girl scout troop, took them on high-adventure excursions, and led Girl Scout Day Camp for many years, creating unforgettable experiences for hundreds of kids.
As the children moved to college, Kelly dedicated herself to St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) at the Cathedral, where she enjoyed her fellow volunteers and those she served. She was President of SVdP for several years. She also established and ran the SVdP Thrift Store with the help of many.
After participating in the Mission of Love trips to Saltillo, Mexico, she discovered a vocation for missionary work. When no longer able to safely return to Saltillo, she found a calling to work with Mission Joven in the Dominican Republic (D.R.). She organized and led 8 trips there to provide missionary experiences for dozens of people in the Diocese of Tyler and served thousands of our brothers and sisters in the D.R. She received the Bishop Charles E. Herzig Humanitarian Award from the Diocese of Tyler in 2015.
Kelly and Danny moved to Cocoa Beach, Florida in 2015 to enhance their roles as Nana and Papa, delighting in experiences with the grandchildren. Kelly was a gifted conversationalist and storyteller. She loved gatherings with friends, meeting new people, playing bridge, and travel. She especially loved planning family trips, which included Camp Kelly and annual Beach Weeks.
A week after her and Danny’s 40th wedding anniversary, she received the diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer. She journeyed through her fight with strength, grace, and faith for the ensuing 8 months. She was most concerned about how her grandchildren would be impacted. Kelly passed away peacefully on February 13, 2022, in her home with all of her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband, John Daniel Jackman, Jr., her father and mother, her sister Buffy Hoffmann Lafont, her brother Ray Hoffmann, Jr., many nieces and nephews, her children, 6 grandchildren, and a new grandchild expected in May 2022. She is also survived by a great many whose lives she has touched.
Funeral Mass and burial services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday March 5, at the Church of Our Saviour in Cocoa Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Kelly requested donations to St. Vincent de Paul, the Cathedral Mission of Love for the Dominical Republic, or a charity of your choice that serves those in need.