Kelli Ann Love

Kelli was born on March 24, 1970 to Barbara Jean Knighten and Wallace Love. A love for animals led her to Caldwell Zoo for her first job in 1986 ~1988. After that a calling to help others led to a 30 year career in health care. While never leaving health care, she also worked for Brookshires Grocery Co. in the mailroom and water plant. She worked for Tyler Continue Care for 15 Years, always saying they taught her more than she could have ever imagined.
Kelli is survived by her sisters Linda and Bj Best of Mt Selman, Kathy Love of Tyler; Brothers Mark and Don Burgan, and William Harrison; Aunt Gayle and David Gilmer of Olympia,WA. Several nieces, great nieces and nephews.
No Services are planed. She wanted any donations made to Pets Fur People and Hospice of East Texas.