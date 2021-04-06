Kaywin Joan Baldwin LaNoue
FROST — On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Kaywin Joan Baldwin LaNoue, was received into the arms of her loving Savior. She was 86.
Kaywin was born on November 21, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL. As a child, she demonstrated a prodigious talent for dance, resulting in two dance schools and membership in the Chicago National Dance Masters. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University where she married the love of her life, John LaNoue, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1956. Committed to Christian ministry, she and her husband attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where she received a master’s degree in religious education in 1959, and later a Ph.D. in education in 1987.
Kaywin taught in public schools for most of her career before becoming a Christian school administrator and a children’s minister. She was a volunteer with Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief program and accompanied her husband on missions worldwide.
Kaywin was passionate about her faith in Christ and her prayer life was legendary. She bequeathed a lifelong love of books and learning to her students and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John LaNoue, Sr. of Frost, TX; her son, John LaNoue, Jr. and his wife Deirdre of Irving, TX; her daughter, Lydia LaNoue Slinkard and her husband Todd of Atlanta, GA.; her grandchildren, Rebecca and Laura Slinkard of Altanta, GA.; her niece, Dee Holcomb of Tyler, TX; and her nephews Mitch Baldwin and Chuckie Baldwin of Tyler, TX.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening from 5 - 7pm at Griffin - Roughton Funeral Home. Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Corsicana, TX on Wednesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Amigos Internacionales (amigosii.org) for the construction of a church in Uganda.
