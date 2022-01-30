Kay Howry
CHANDLER — Memorial Services for Alma Kay Howry, 85, will be held at 10:00 a. m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Glenwood Church of Christ, 5210 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Haven of Memories, Canton.
On January 18, Kay sprouted beautiful sparkling wings and went home to her Heavenly Father. Our sweet Kay passed away at Hospice of East Texas. She was born January 12, 1937 in Crane, TX, to Wiley Leo and Addie Missouri Garner Howry.
Kay suffered a life changing event at age 13 at the hands of a drunk driver. Her family was told she may not walk again. They didn’t know Kay! She went on to receive Bachelor and Masters of Education degrees from North Texas State University and her career spanned 42 years. She held professional memberships with Phi Theta Kappa, Delta Psi Kappa, TEA and TRTA.
She taught Math, Physical Education, and Special Education. But Kay’s specialty was KIDS. She loved every single child, but also, motivated, inspired, cherished, encouraged and helped them to see their personal strengths and potentials. Those were Kay’s areas of expertise.
On Kay’s 85th Birthday, she spent much of the day online, chatting and loving students and friends spanning 50 plus years. It was a wonderful day for her, and she wouldn’t stop until she acknowledged every one she could.
Kay developed a love for travel and enjoyed adventures and experiences around the world, being most happy when she had friends with her to share the pure joy of adventure. It was always an adventure with Kay! She was so full of love and joy.
Her greatest goal and desire in life was to love everyone she could, keep a positive, happy outlook and serve her Lord. Kay’s faith and love for her Savior were always on her mind and heart. Wow, did she ever accomplish those goals!
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Addie Howry; and one brother, Charles Howry.
Kay is survived by her Heartbroken Best Friend and Cheerleader, Freda Harder, Chandler; her two tiny Chihuahua babies, Inca and Chica; many longtime friends who were her family; wonderful neighbor family and Pokeno Sisters in Phoenix West, Chandler; Volunteer family at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital; one sister, Linda Tiner, Eastland; Nephew, Clay Howry, Liberty Hill; Niece, Rhonda (Josh) Lindley, Fort Worth; and Great Nieces, Avery and Corby Lindley, Fort Worth.
Kay’s amazing love for her fur babies was incredible and immense giving her great comfort and joy. Donations may be made in Kay Howry’s memory to hero-dogs.org, Service Dogs for Veterans.