Kay Harper
CHANDLER — Roberta “Kay” Payne Harper
Memorial services for Roberta Kay Payne Harper are scheduled for 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Chandler Community Center.
Roberta Kay Payne Harper, 71, Chandler, was born February 27, 1950 in Watonga, OK to the late Jack Victor Payne and Mary Irene Logue Payne. She moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 1987, and lived in Chandler for the last 11 years. Kay was of the Baptist faith and attended various churches. She was known as a sewing fanatic and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Payne.
Kay passed away on July 23, 2021 in Tyler.
Survivors include her four children, Terry Rusch and wife, Angie, Tim Rusch and wife, Sheryl, Emily Turner and husband, Craig and Ashley Loftis and husband, Luke; sisters, Charlotte Tucker, Vicky Wagoner and Connie Maytubby; ten grandchildren, Jessica, Tucker, Thomas, Alexandria, Kayla, Jakub, Kristyn, Courtney, Kaylee and Alex; and four great-grandchildren.