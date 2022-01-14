Kay Evelyn Barnes
Kay Evelyn Barnes went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kay was born on May 15, 1962 to James Franklin Barnes, Sr. and Ruth Evelyn Westling Barnes of Tyler. Kay grew up attending First Baptist Church. She was active in Girl Scouts, gymnastics, and was a featured aerial performer in the Tyler Parks and Recreation Playground Circus for several years. Kay attended TISD and was a junior high and high school cheerleader. She graduated from John Tyler High School with the Class of 1980.
Kay received an Associates Degree from Tyler Junior College. While there, Kay was an Apache Belle in the 33rd and 34th line. She remained active in the Apache Belle Gold attending Homecoming and “Walking the Rim” every year. Kay received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from University of Texas at Tyler. While at UTT Kay participated in the sister cities program and studied in Metz, France as well as traveling through Europe extensively. During her college years Kay worked as a grocery clerk for Beard’s and an office asst. at Sears. To continue her education Kay moved to Nacogdoches where she earned a Master’s Degree in Aquatic Biology from Stephen F. Austin University. Upon graduation Kay moved to Clute, Texas to work for Dow Chemical Co.
In 1999 Kay moved to Waco to begin working for the Brazos River Authority. Kay was the Quality Assurance Officer and ran the laboratory. For a scientist this was her dream job. In 2007 Kay was diagnosed with Iga Nephropathy and survived five years of dialysis and in 2013 a kidney transplant. After regaining her strength Kay followed a lifelong dream of becoming an avid horse woman. She traveled twice to Colorado for trail riding vacations. Kay enjoyed camping and fishing with her nephews, attending Dallas Stars games with her brother and raising her many cats including her last two Mac and Mystic.
Kay was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, three siblings James F. Barnes, Jr. of Tyler, Sylvia Wilkinson and husband Gerald of Bullard, and John C. Barnes and wife Tracy of Chandler. Kay is survived by three nephews, Adam Wilkinson of Ft. Worth, Kevin Wilkinson and wife Jessica of St. Johns, Newfoundland and Brian Wilkinson of Houston. She has one niece, Kelley Elam and husband James of Tyler and one great niece, Kensie Elam. Kay is also survived by her aunt Barbara Bouchelle of Dallas, many cousins, friends and co-workers.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 on January 15, 2022 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service led by Casey Cockrell of First Baptist Church will begin at 1 pm, with graveside following. Pallbearers will be her brothers, brother-in-law and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in her name to Texas Transplant Institute in San Antonio, McLennan Community College horse program or the animal rescue shelter of your choice.