Kay Elaine Sanders

Kay was born in Tyler, Texas on January 22, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria Jean and Kenneth Lowell Sanders. Kay graduated from John Tyler High in 1972 and attended Tyler Junior College where she studied art. After leavings Tyler, Kay lived in Athens, Texas and worked at the Athens Animal Shelter for many years. Kay was an animal lover and loved and nurtured numerous rescue dogs including Walter and Belle.
Kay is survived by her Step-mother, Penny Sanders, her brothers, Ken and Rick Sanders, and Sisters, Jill and Allison Sanders, as well as her Uncles, George Allen and Charles Erck and numerous cousins.
The family wants to thank her many friends that helped and supported her in her final days, especially Penny Crofoot, Jeanette Jones, Renee Roth, and Kevin Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Kay’s name to the Athens Animal Shelter (901 W. College, Athens, TX 75751) would be appreciated.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at the Lake Section of the Cathedral in the Pines at 7825 South Broadway, Tyler, Texas.