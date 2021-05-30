Katy Raychelle Hall
BULLARD — Services for Katy Raychelle Hall, 49, of Bullard, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at The Lord’s House in Tyler, with Pastor Samuel Priddy and Rev. Chuck Hinton officiating under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.
Graveside services will be at Woodside Cemetery, Grand Saline.
Raychelle passed away May 27, 2021, in Tyler. She was born November 4, 1971, in Terrell, to Billy and Linda (Katy) Hall. Raychelle was a happy, bubbly, forever young lady who loved everyone and never met a stranger. She attended The Lord’s House in Tyler. She could light up a room and steal your heart. She loved going to church, trains, driving her golf cart, jigsaw puzzles, music and dancing, playing with Thai kitty, and spending time with her family and friends. Raychelle currently attended Gateway Community Partners Dayhab Class in Jacksonville. She always looked forward to her trips to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and riding the trains and trolleys. These special care givers brought extra joy to her life: April Phelps, Christy Whitehead, Priscilla Osei, Retha Yates, Rikki Price, Sindy Porras, Tatiana Segale, Jessica Howell, and the Community Dayhab class at Gateway Community Partners.
Raychelle was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert Gore and Laverne Gore Martin, Arnold Hardegree; and uncle, Gary Fischer.
Survivors include her parents, Billy and Linda (Katy) Hall; brother, Aric Hall; grandmother, Kay Hardegree; and many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Fischer, Adam Fischer, Naylan Phelps, and Hunter Phelps, Denis Chandler, and Marcello de Campos.
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline.