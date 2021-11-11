Kathy Womack
MURCHISON — Kathy Womack, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 8, 2021. She was born September 26, 1948, in Athens, Texas to Louise and D.J. Tidmore. She was raised in Murchison and obtained her cosmetology degree from Barrow Beauty School in Tyler, Texas.
Kathy was an active member in her church, First Baptist of Murchison, and community. Kathy spent a lifetime serving others. She had a gift of making people laugh and appreciated a practical joke. She took great pride in her profession. For those who crossed the threshold of Kathy’s Korner, you were blessed by not only an amazing beautician, but a friend and confidant. Her energy was contagious and her joy all consuming. Her favorite verse I Peter 5:7, “cast all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” She was the rock of our family, always patient, always kind, always available. Kathy will be remembered for being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, D.J. and Louis Tidmore of Tyler; and her brother, Robert Tidmore of Frankston. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Womack, of Murchison; one son, Brad Womack and his wife, Theresa Womack of Walton; one daughter, Cindy Satterwhite and husband Jes Satterwhite of Tennessee Colony; six grandchildren, Shelby Womack, Braden Womack, Emily Womack, Kati Satterwhite, Graci Satterwhite, and Eddie Satterwhite.
Pallbearers will be Randall Browning, Homer Benton, Guy Ray Purdue, Bryant Tidmore, Michael Tidmore, Tommy Morse, William Calvert. Honorary Pallbearer will be Cleburn Shavor.
Funeral service will be 2pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Murchison under the direction of Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Stone and Bro. Lee Welch officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, Saturday at the church. Burial will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Murchison First Baptist Church Food Pantry.