Kathy K. Gage
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Kathy Kay Gage, will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Warbington officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 29th, 2020 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home.Kathywas born on August 12, 1959 in Tyler, Texas and died on December 23, 2020 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com upon receipt from the family.
