Kathy Diana Dohse
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Kathy Diana Dohse, 77, of Whitehouse, will be held on Sunday, August 15th, at 1:00 at Gateway Baptist Church, Whitehouse, with Reverend Lester Foreman officiating.
Kathy passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Kathy was born September 2, 1943 in Tyler to Nelson and Mary Mannix.
Kathy earned her business degree from the University of Texas at Tyler and worked as a bookkeeper as well as a city secretary and treasurer for the city of Tyler. Kathy was a beloved member of Gateway Baptist Church, Whitehouse, and the Preceptor Delta Epsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. During her retirement, Kathy loved seeing her grandchildren and her dear friends from church, her sorority, and her neighborhood. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald Dohse, and her brother, Steve Mannix.
Kathy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Carla Absalom, grandchildren Alexandria Kovachevich, Adam Lawson, Joshua Lawson, Aaron Absalom, Carrigan Absalom, sister-in-law Staci Mannix, nephew Joshua Mannix, niece Lauren Wilder, and four great-grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church in Whitehouse.