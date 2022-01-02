Kathryn Victoria Rogers
TYLER — Kathryn Victoria Rogers, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Kathryn was born on Thursday, January 28th, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Stanley Kieller and Verna Kieller.
Kathryn was the second of four children. She lived her childhood among family and friends in Dearborn, Michigan. As a young woman, she loved to ride her bike, roller-skate and sunbathe in the backyard. She enjoyed dancing to American Bandstand and never missed a school dance. She valued two things above all else, her family and her work. She was a mother to 2 children, Karena Wallace and Andrew Buckholtz. After settling down in Tyler, Kathy married Robert Rogers in 1980. She raised her children and went on to help raise her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy was the matriarch of the family that she created. Her house was the place where everyone gathered for birthdays, holidays, or to just hang out. Her house was open to anyone and everyone, no invite necessary. Nobody remained a stranger to Kathy for very long, and if you were a friend, you were soon family. Children loved to be around her and her face would always light up when her front door opened and the children came running inside. They were her joy.
Kathy’s working career spanned three decades as a Registered Nurse; in Michigan, in Dallas, and in Tyler. Through the years, she held a supervisor role in the OR, ICU and OB departments. She went on to hold a corporate position, supervising nursing homes and helped build and operate two assisted living facilities. After three decades of nursing, she retired, but couldn’t hang up her nursing hat. Volunteering at the Hospice of East Texas became her final role after her late husband passed away. She looked forward to volunteering at Hospice each day and the patients, families, and employees there became her second family. The 10 years spent as a volunteer were some of the most fulfilling and rewarding years for her as a nurse.
Kathy was an independent, strong and intelligent woman. She was the inspiration for several people to go into nursing, including her son and granddaughter. She loved a challenge and critically thinking to solve problems. She had a vivacious personality and always made everyone around her laugh with her witty humor. She will be profoundly missed by everyone she knew.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Thomas Kieller and Verna Kieller; husband, Robert Franklin Rogers; brother, Stanley Kieller; and her best friend and sister-in-law, Pat Rosprim.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Karena Wallace; son, Andrew Buckholtz; daughter-in-law, Krisi Buckholtz; sister, Ronnee (John) Ricks; sister, Barbara (Brad) Wivell; sister-in-law, JoAnn Kieller; grandchildren, Chase, Megan, Baylie, Anden, Abby, Riley, and Travis; great-grandchildren, Kian, Kelcey, and Theodore; nieces, Kelly (Tim) McElmeel, Christine Ricks and family, Anna Richie and family, DeJuan (Liz) Golmon; nephews, Brian Kieller, Kevin Kieller and family, Geoff Ricks and family, and Joshua Geho; and many other extended family and friends who loved her dearly.
At a family reunion in 2000, Kathy was asked - What is the purpose of life?
Her response:
“Life is for helping others - to make a difference in another’s life. To hear people say to you “If it wasn’t for you...” I hope I have made a difference in this world!” - Kathy.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, with a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.