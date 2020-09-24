Kathryn McNeese

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2020, Glenwood Church of Christ, 5210 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, Texas.
Kathryn was born August 24, 1932 and died September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Dave McNeese; her parents, Arthur and Goldie Hall; her brothers, Leonard and Arthur Hall; and her sisters, Helen Hall Seveigny and Wilma “Billie” Jeffery. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Art and Holly McNeese of Flower Mound, Texas and Greg and Suzie McNeese of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandchildren Cara Pierce, Natalie Childress, Kimberly Moye, Lee McNeese, Haley McNeese, and Hannah McNeese; 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Born in Springfield, Missouri, Kathryn grew up primarily on farms near Springfield or Strafford. She and Dave married in 1950 and lived in Missouri until 1982, when they moved to Texas. A long-time employee of the Frisco/Burlington Northern Railroad, she and Dave retired to east Texas in 1991, living in Holly Lake and later, Tyler.
Life-long members of the Church of Christ, Dave and Kathryn worshipped and served in their later years with the Holly Lake and Glenwood congregations. Most recently, Kathryn attended the Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler. Her life was a model of service and encouragement. Kathryn was a faithful servant to her church, her husband, her family, and her friends. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
We would like to extend our thanks to the staff of Discovery Village at Southlake and of Icon Hospice for their care and support over the last several months.